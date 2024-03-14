Toph’s About to Rumble into Live-Action Avatar on Netflix

Get ready to rumble, because the news is rolling in faster than Aang on Appa. Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender just got confirmed for two more seasons! That means one thing (besides more epic air scooter chases): Toph Beifong, the earthbending badass, is about to make her grand entrance.

Season 1 of the live-action Avatar stirred up a whirlwind of mixed reviews, but one thing’s for sure: it introduced a whole new generation to the awesomeness of Aang, Katara, Sokka, and the gang. They even managed to squeeze in some sweet storylines from the first two seasons of the OG animated series. Now, with two more seasons on the horizon, fans of the classic show can rejoice, all their favorite characters (including the ones who weren’t there the first time around) are getting the live-action treatment.

Who is Toph?

Speaking of getting the treatment, Avatar’s original animated series threw earthbending prodigy Toph Beifong at us in season 2. Remember when Aang and the crew rolled up to the Earth Kingdom needing a master (and let’s be real, who else could handle Aang’s ever-lasting student energy?). Enter Toph, a blind earthbending beast who could make mountains move with a flick of her wrist (and probably a snarky comment). Since these new seasons will delve deeper into the Earth Kingdom, it’s a safe bet we’ll see Toph rock the live-action scene too.

But when exactly will this earthbending bonanza hit our screens? Well, Netflix is keeping that info under wraps tighter than Sokka’s boomerang collection. No official production start date or release window has been announced yet. Season 2 is expected to follow the animated series’ lead, focusing on Aang mastering earthbending under (presumably) Toph’s tutelage.

The Avatar Fan Excitement

Speaking of Toph, the casting remains a mystery. Fan theories are swirling faster than a sky bison caught in a tornado, but Netflix is staying zipped-lipped. The animated Toph is a force to be reckoned with, a blind, confident earthbending prodigy with a sassy attitude. Will the live-action version stay true to her character, or will they take some creative liberties (like, you know, the whole first season did)? Only time will tell.

One thing’s for sure: the anticipation for Toph’s live-action debut is thundering louder than Appa’s sneeze. Are you hyped to see the Blind Bandit throw down in the live-action Avatar universe? Let us know in the comments below! And remember, stay tuned, the Avatar world is just getting started.

Source: ComicBook.com