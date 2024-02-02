Donnie Yen To Star in “Kung Fu” Remake For Universal Pictures

World-renowned actor and influential Hong Kong action filmmaker Donnie Yen is gearing up for a starring role in “Kung Fu“. The project is a feature adaptation of the classic ’70s TV series, produced by 87North and Universal Pictures. The movie is helmed by industry stalwarts Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella at 87North, with Leitch eyeing the director’s chair.

Stephen Chin will handle the writing. The screenplay brings to life the narrative of the original ABC series. In that series, David Carradine portrays a master martial artist who seeks refuge in the Old West. Yen’s groundbreaking contributions to film make him a unique and powerful addition to the project. The team at Uni and 87North recognize the global appeal of the original series. Their goal and aim is to cast a star with a similar global reach.

Matt Reilly, and Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal Pictures. David Leitch expresses his excitement about having Donnie Yen on board. Leitch describes him as an immensely talented actor and an action film legend. With Yen as the leading man, Leitch looks forward to collaborating on reimagining this beloved story for the big screen.

Donnie Yen, is a major figure in both Chinese and global cinema. Yen is the pioneer of Mixed Martial Arts moves in films like “SPL/Kill Zone” and “Flashpoint“. He is also popular from hits like the “IP Man” series, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” and “Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One“. His diverse filmography, including Disney’s “Mulan“, “Dragon City” and “Raging Fire“. His filmography highlights his versatile talent and international appeal.

Recently completing his passion project “Sakra,” an adaptation of the classic Chinese novel “Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils,” Yen continues to push boundaries in his career. The film is not only a testament to his acting prowess but also showcases his skills as a producer and director.

Stephen Chin, the screenwriter behind “War Dogs,” has been tapped for this project. A long-time fan of classic martial arts films, Chin’s deep appreciation for the genre adds another layer of authenticity to the production.

As the exciting collaboration between Donnie Yen, 87North, and Universal Pictures unfolds, the anticipation for the reimagined “Kung Fu” grows, promising an action-packed and culturally resonant cinematic experience.

[Source: Deadline]