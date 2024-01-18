Until Dawn Video Game Coming to the Big Screen

Prepare yourselves for a new horror journey! The hit PlayStation horror video game, “Until Dawn,” is making its way to the movies. Director David F. Sandberg, renowned for his eerie touch in ‘Annabelle: Creation,’ is set to helm this R-rated adaptation. Let’s delve into the chilling details of this upcoming horror extravaganza!

David Sanberg’s Return To Horror

After a detour into the superhero landscape with ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ Sandberg is returning to his horror roots. The director behind ‘Lights Out‘ and ‘Annabelle: Creation’ is all set to unleash a new terror with the film adaptation of the interactive horror game that kept gamers on the edge of their seats. Gary Dauberman, the mastermind behind horror hits like ‘It,’ ‘Annabelle,’ and ‘The Nun,’ takes charge of the script. Collaborating with Blair Butler’s original work, Dauberman crafts an R-rated love letter to the horror genre.

Until Dawn’s PlayStation roots

Originally released in 2015, “Until Dawn” weaves a gripping story around eight friends trapped in a remote mountain retreat. The game’s live-or-die scenarios involving a mysterious killer, cannibalistic wendigos, a cable car, and a haunting mining cave-in charmed gamers and garnered critical acclaim. Numerous gaming awards nominations followed, solidifying its status as a surprise hit. Screen Gems, with Ashley Brucks at the helm, envisions this adaptation as an R-rated tribute to horror. Playstation Productions, expanding its slate, follows the success of projects like ‘The Last of Us‘ and ‘Gran Turismo,’ bringing the gaming universe to life on both big and small screens.

Ashley Brucks and Michael Bitar steer the ship for Screen Gems, with Dan Primozic orchestrating the intricate dealmaking. In the world of PlayStation Productions, the adaptation joins a lineup that includes fan-favorites like ‘The Last of Us.’ Gary Dauberman, not only contributing to this project but also juggling Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ and a live-action ‘Gargoyles‘ for Disney+, showcases his versatility.

David F. Sandberg’s journey from crafting horror shorts in Sweden to directing Hollywood blockbusters is nothing short of a cinematic fairy tale. His knack for horror caught Hollywood’s attention with ‘Closet Space,’ leading to his feature debut with the low-budget hit ‘Lights Out.’ ‘Annabelle: Creation’ solidified his place in the horror genre, paving the way for superhero ventures like ‘Shazam!’ and its sequel.

As the cinematic adaptation of “Until Dawn” takes shape under the expertise of Sandberg and Dauberman, horror fans can expect a thrilling ride into the unknown. With wendigos lurking and mysteries unfolding, ‘Until Dawn’ promises an R-rated adventure that pays homage to the horror genre. Stay tuned for updates as we embark on this chilling journey from game to screen.