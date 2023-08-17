Gran Turismo Review – A Joyride through the World of Gaming and Racing

Get ready to get in on a thrill ride of a cinematic journey as we dive into the world of ‘Gran Turismo’. This is a fun, fast-paced, film that merges the realms of gaming and high-speed racing. Directed by the visionary Neill Blomkamp and featuring a star-studded cast including David Harbour, Djimon Hounsou, and more. Gran Turismo takes us on a ride through an underdog’s transformation from a dedicated PlayStation Gran Turismo player to a professional racecar driver. We’re treated to some really heartwarming emotional relationships, captivating performances, and clever storytelling that make Gran Turismo a unique addition to the realm of both gaming and film.

Strap in, as we rev our engines and dive into the The Good and The Bad of this heart-pumping cinematic experience.

The Good:

This movie taught me to follow my dreams and support the dreams of my children. In a world where dreams and reality can actually intersect, “Gran Turismo” offers the thrill of a ride that blends the realms of gaming and professional racing. The movie shows us the extraordinary rise of Jann Mardenborough, played by the captivating Archie Madekwe. His portrayal is a mixed bag of charm and naivete with a strong performance that leaves you curious about his intriguing future. Djimon Hounsou’s compelling presence deserves both recognition and applause. David Harbour’s brings his familiar charisma that feels right at home in this high-speed world.

With its sleek execution and captivating storytelling, “Gran Turismo” pulls you into its world much like a Tom Cruise blockbuster. The movie’s classic Hollywood approach ensures that viewers are invested in every twist and turn of the plot. At the heart of the movie is the poignant father-son relationship that tugs at some real heartstrings. Djimon Hounsou’s performance as Steve Mardenborough really seems relatable to any dad who doesn’t understand their son. The stereotypical Euro villain adds an interesting layer. Josha Stradowski perfectly embodies a cocktail of entitlement and arrogance that makes your disdain for him all too real as Nicholas Capa.

The Bad:

As with any production, there are minor hiccups. The occasional moments of corniness and predictability remind us that even a great ride can encounter a few speed bumps. There’s this underutilized love story involving Jann and this may have checked a box, but it feels somewhat out of place. It’s like adding an extra lap around the track that didn’t add much to the race. You can completely cut this story aspect from the movie and have little impact on the overall film. So why is it there?

And while “Gran Turismo” embraces its gaming roots, it goes a little too far by occasionally inserting video game graphics into real-world footage. But, it doesn’t always seamlessly blend the two. The video game graphics seem lifted directly from the PlayStation and while the races are a joy to watch, these moments sometimes feel a bit forced. Not only are they forced, but they are also distracting from the overall immersive experience. I am sure gamers think that the games are photorealistic but this movie is a harsh reminder that they’re not.

Final Verdict:

Gran Turismo captures the essence of the underdog story. Jann Mardenborough’s journey, with nods to the classic Hollywood style of storytelling, is a triumph. Ultimately, “Gran Turismo” is an underdog story with a genuine shot at becoming a feel-good favorite. Its ability to appeal to gamers and racing enthusiasts alike provides a unique edge, but its commercial success remains uncertain. This movie has the potential to defy expectations if gaming communities rally behind it. If the support is there then this movie will pave the way for an unexpected box-office triumph. So buckle up, rev your engines, and get ready for a cinematic journey that takes you from the digital realm to the race track.