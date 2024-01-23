Netflix Drops The: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Trailer

Netflix just shattered the bending barrier with the release of the full trailer for its live-action rendition of Nickelodeon’s animated masterpiece, “Avatar: The Last Airbender“. Brace yourself for an eight-episode binge, premiering Feb. 22. Gordon Cormier takes the reins as Aang, the Avatar tasked with mastering water, earth, fire, and air to thwart the Fire Nation’s world-threatening agenda. Get ready for a fantastical journey, accompanied by siblings Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), hailing from the Southern Water Tribe.

I’m extremely excited about this project and I love what I’m seeing in this trailer. I am a huge fan of the franchise and I hold it in very high regard. According to the official logline, Aang and his newfound crew are on a high-stakes quest against the formidable Fire Lord Ozai. The catch? Crown Prince Zuko, played by Dallas Liu, is hot on their heels.

The star-studded cast includes Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, and a slew of other talents. The new trailer showcases bending galore, offering glimpses of King Bumi, June, and Jet. Albert Kim takes the helm as showrunner and executive producer, while Michael Goi and Jabbar Raisani direct and produce alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liu, and Jet Wilkinson.

Although the original creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, exited due to creative differences, fear not. They’ve set up Avatar Studios at Paramount to bring us an animated “Last Airbender” film. Prepare for an avalanche of excitement as Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” promises to amplify the beloved animated series. Watch the trailer now for a sneak peek into a world of bending, warfare, and elemental mastery!

Synopsis: Once a world in harmony, the Fire Nation’s ruthless attack on the Air Nomads disrupted the peace. Aang, the last of the Air Nomads, emerges as the new Avatar. Teaming up with Sokka and Katara, siblings from the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a quest to save the world from the formidable Fire Lord Ozai. The trio faces challenges, including the determined Crown Prince Zuko, who seeks to capture them. Avatar: The Last Airbender promises a captivating blend of action, fantasy, and hope in this live-action adaptation helmed by showrunner Albert Kim and an accomplished team of executive producers and directors.