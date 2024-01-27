Fantastic Four Script Undergoes Another Rewrite

Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” journey faces another twist, signaling script revisions delaying its much-anticipated production start. Initial plans slated filming for April, but setbacks shifted it to Q3, between July and September, raising eyebrows. Word has it that the screenplay is getting a makeover, with Michael Weber and Scott Neustadter joining the writing team. This comes on the heels of Marvel undergoing what looks like a creative overhaul on their slate.

While the extent of revisions remains unclear, the essence of the story likely remains intact, albeit polished. The cast is rumored to be a lock with Pedro Pascal‘s Reed Richards leading alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm. Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach seem to complete the quartet as Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm, respectively. Speculations swirl around Cillian Murphy and Mads Mikkelsen for the iconic role of Doctor Doom.

Though Doom’s appearance might be subtle, rumors hint at his significant future impact in the MCU. Galactus and Silver Surfer also enter the rumor mill, with Javier Bardem and Anya Taylor-Joy linked to respective roles. Director Matt Shakman remains tight-lipped about plot specifics, teasing an unconventional take on the superhero team. Marvel aims to redefine the familiar origin story, promising a fresh cinematic experience for fans worldwide. This new approach aims to offer fans a new point of entry for their first family. Only time will tell how soon Marvel will be ready to show their hand on their very secretive project.

The Cinematic Journey

The history of the Fantastic Four movie franchise is a rollercoaster ride through cinematic experimentation and adaptation challenges. From its humble beginnings with the unreleased 1994 Roger Corman-produced film, to the 2005 and 2007 Tim Story-directed attempts by 20th Century Fox, the Fantastic Four struggled to find its footing on the big screen despite a dedicated fan base. The 2015 Josh Trank reboot was met with mixed reviews and failed to resonate with audiences, resulting in a lackluster performance at the box office. Marvel Studios’ acquisition of the Fantastic Four rights has sparked hope for a fresh start, with promises of a reimagined narrative and characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offering fans renewed anticipation for the beloved superhero team’s on-screen revival.

