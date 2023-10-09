What To Expect From Aubrey Plaza And Her New MCU Character

After months and months of longing, MCU finally gave its fans the news they were waiting for. After the confirmation of Aubrey Plaza‘s big Marvel debut, we now know which role she has got in the upcoming show Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Here’s What We Know about the New Series

Based on the life of a character from an earlier series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will be about Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), an evil witch who brought a major plot twist upon its exposition in the series Wandavision. After showing her true colors, Agatha finds herself in a big battle with the Scarlet Witch where she is ultimately defeated bringing a downfall upon herself. The upcoming series grants her the titular role where we’ll be witnessing the events after she lost.

Aubrey Plaza’s Character

Knowing what the series is about, it’s natural to expect some new exciting characters, especially those close to the witch who plays the central figure. According to reports, Aubrey Plaza will be playing an original character named Rio Vidal. It was known for a while that Aubrey’s role would be antagonistic.

What’s now known is that it isn’t based on any character from the comics but is solely curated for the show. That gives room to so many theories and predictions to keep the fans busy as there’s no possible storyline or events revolving around Rio that can help us predict the narrative. We also know that Rio is the first Green Witch (based on a comic giant character) and will be an ex-lover of Agatha.

When Will the Show Release?

Right after its announcement, the show became one of the most anticipated upcoming MCU projects with many renowned names attached to it. It is expected to be released in September 2024.

What to Expect?

Our expectations from the show in general are very high. Marvel is finally giving us a show about spells, sorcery, witches, and mysterious covens. Aubrey Plaza, who has the charm to play such enigmatic dark roles can potentially become a fan’s favorite villain.

Are you excited for this show? Let us know in the comments below.