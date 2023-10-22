Thalapathy Vijay Stars As “Leo”: Hear The Lion Roar!

“Meowing Time Is Over. It’s Time To Roar!” Dear audience, do not miss this exclusive post of mine! This is my review of the star-studded South Indian action-thriller “Leo” which was released in theaters on October 19, 2023. Starring the South film industry’s “Commander”, Thalapathy Vijay alongside Hindi cinema’s legend Sanjay Dutt, behold my once-in-a-lifetime review of this action-packed family entertainer only on The Movie Blog!

Leo (2023): Starring Thalapathy Vijay as Parthiban a.k.a Leo Das!

When an animal rescuer and café owner named Parthiban (Vijay) gets mistaken by businessman and gangster Antony (Sanjay Dutt) as his dead son who had a murderous past, what will result from their confrontation? To know that, check out this chilling, thrilling, and action-laden story at your nearest theaters!

Leo (2023): Presenting Sanjay Dutt as Gangster Antony Das!

Leo (2023) Official Trailer (Hindi):

The Good:

Brilliant acting by Vijay! No doubt, that’s the reason why he is recognized internationally as one of the top stars of South Indian cinema. Vijay plays the role of an animal rescuer named Parthiban who gets mistaken by business magnate and gangster Antony as his dead son Leo. Parthiban happens to be Leo’s lookalike. Vijay’s character in Leo portrays resilience and hope amidst all disturbances. Vijay’s pairing with Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist Antony in this action-thriller blasted up the screens with high-octane fist fights, gun fights, and stunt sequences. Trisha Krishnan as Parthiban’s wife and Arjun Sarja as Antony’s brother Harold lent massive support throughout the movie.

Introducing Arjun Sarja as Gangster Harold Das!

Leo is a cinematic masterpiece co-written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie has mesmerizing visual effects in its action sequences. It is a movie that audiences of all age groups can watch and enjoy. Parthiban’s pet hyena, which is actually a product of CGI, has a massive contribution to the action sequences as it takes down gangs of henchmen. Even if the plot is familiar, as such plots are common in many Indian movies, the thrill that builds up with every passing moment as gangster Antony sets on his quest to track down his dead son Leo is unsurpassed. And the shocking twist that happens in the climax will surely leave you aghast! It is a jaw-dropping revelation and you need to watch this movie till the end to become familiar with it.

The “Alter Ego” Era with Thalapathy Vijay!

The narrative is gripping as it builds the curiosity of the audience. The remarkable narrative is coupled with immaculate editing. The movie has several emotional instances as well in between the killing scenes.

The signature features of any film that stars superstar Thalapathy Vijay are its music and dance sequences. Vijay’s swag and his groovy dance moves to the amazing soundtracks in Leo testify the screenplay’s finesse.

The dialogues in Tamil are badass! If you do not understand Tamil, then check out the Hindi-dubbed version of Leo. The movie is filled with intense dialogues that will make you cheer and applaud. Award-winning Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap also has a cameo appearance in this movie.

The Bad:

Leo faced controversies as Vijay was accused of promoting smoking and consumption of drugs in some scenes. A ban on the film was demanded and a complaint was filed against Vijay. As a result, certain scenes in Leo had to be censored.

The Verdict:

No matter where the controversy lies, we are expecting a sequel to Leo soon. Leo’s roar in this movie is not as strong as expected. We expect a massive roar from Thalapathy Vijay in the highly-anticipated sequel because even if his roar lacks a thunderous punch in this movie, he is still the Lion!

Vijay is a versatile actor who always brings fresh thrill in any film he does. He is indeed a brilliant actor and another such gifted actor is charismatic megastar Ravi Teja! If Vijay is the Lion, Ravi Teja is the Tiger! Watch out for my review of the mega action-thriller “Tiger Nageswara Rao” starring Ravi Teja in the titular role only on The Movie Blog!