Perpetrator Review: A Promising Premise That Falls Short

Perpetrator, directed by Jennifer Reeder, is a film that attempts to blend elements of supernatural transformation with a mystery surrounding a series of teen girls’ disappearances. While it offers an intriguing premise and a few commendable performances, it ultimately falls short in several key aspects, resulting in a movie that struggles to engage its audience effectively.

The film’s plot centers around Jonquil ‘Jonny’ Baptiste, portrayed by Kiah McKirnan, a troubled teenager sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie, played by Alicia Silverstone. On Jonny’s eighteenth birthday, she undergoes a radical metamorphosis due to a family spell called Forevering. This transformation sets the stage for the supernatural elements of the film, which could have been a fascinating exploration of identity and power.

The Good:

One of the film’s strengths is Kiah McKirnan’s portrayal of Jonny. She delivers a compelling performance, capturing the character’s inner turmoil and the physical changes she undergoes effectively. McKirnan’s ability to convey the emotional complexity of Jonny’s journey adds depth to an otherwise uneven narrative. Additionally, Alicia Silverstone as Aunt Hildie delivers a noteworthy performance, providing a sense of gravitas to her character.

The cinematography and visual aesthetics of Perpetrator are a mixed bag. While some scenes are visually striking, with creative use of lighting and composition, others feel uninspired and lackluster. The film’s attempt to create a sense of foreboding and mystery through its visuals falls short, as it relies too heavily on clichéd horror tropes.

The Bad:

The film struggles to maintain a consistent tone and pacing. The first act, which establishes Jonny’s troubled past and the mysterious Forevering spell, shows promise. The audience is introduced to a world where supernatural forces are at play, and there is a sense of anticipation regarding Jonny’s transformation. Unfortunately, the film fails to capitalize on this potential as it transitions into the mystery surrounding the missing teen girls.

The mystery element of Perpetrator is where the film begins to unravel. The pacing becomes disjointed, and the narrative lacks cohesion. The introduction of Principal Burke, portrayed by Chris Lowell, as a potential suspect in the disappearances is underdeveloped and feels forced. The film fails to provide a convincing motive or backstory for the character, leaving the audience disconnected from the central conflict.

Furthermore, the supporting characters, including Jonny’s family members and her schoolmates, are one-dimensional and lack depth. Melanie Liburd as Jean Baptiste and Ireon Roach as Elektra are given limited screen time and are relegated to background roles, preventing the audience from forming a meaningful connection with them. This lack of character development weakens the emotional impact of the film and diminishes the stakes of Jonny’s quest to uncover the truth.

The film’s supernatural elements, including Jonny’s transformation and the Forevering spell, are intriguing concepts but are underexplored and poorly explained. Viewers are left with numerous unanswered questions about the rules and limitations of this magical world, resulting in frustration and confusion. The film misses an opportunity to delve into the psychological and emotional consequences of Jonny’s transformation, making it difficult for the audience to fully invest in her character arc.

Additionally, the film’s soundtrack is unremarkable and fails to enhance the overall viewing experience. A memorable score could have added depth to the film’s emotional moments and heightened the tension during critical scenes, but this potential is left untapped.

Overall:

Perpetrator is a film with an intriguing premise and a few commendable performances, particularly from Kiah McKirnan and Alicia Silverstone. However, it falls short in several crucial areas, including pacing, character development, and the exploration of its supernatural elements. The disjointed narrative and lack of cohesion make it challenging for the audience to fully engage with the story. Ultimately, Perpetrator leaves viewers with more questions than answers and fails to deliver on the promise of its premise.