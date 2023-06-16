FROM Season 2 Episode 9: DEEP DIVE and Reaction

Thank you FROMily, we are back with another recap of our favorite magical show FROM Season 2 Episode 9. I’m your host with the most Anthony and we’re picking right up where we left off last week with Reggie walking out of Sarah’s old house, screaming for help while covered in blood. This week’s episode is titled Ball of Magic Fire.

The title for FROM Season 2 Episode 9 is also an expression to describe the sun and how the sun is a phenomenon that people can’t fully explain but are just used to. Kristi brings this up in this week’s episode when explaining to Ellis the parallels between the phenomena of pregnancy and life as she explains how we’re all on a planet that revolves around a magic ball of fire that keeps us warm from millions of miles away.

This term is 100% appropriate as we finally KNOW what the next threat is for our residents as they encounter another unexplainable threat to their lives and now their dreams.

