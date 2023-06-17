Interview: Wendi McLendon-Covey On Why Elemental Is So Special

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. The voice cast includes Leah Lewis as the fiery Ember; Mamoudou Athie as the water-guy Wade; Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. “Elemental” opens with Pixar’s all new short, “Carl’s Date,” in U.S. theaters on June 16, 2023.

As audiences head to the theaters to watch the highly anticipated Pixar film “Elemental,” we had the opportunity to sit down with the talented actress Wendi McLendon-Covey, who brings to life the vibrant character of “Gale”. In this exclusive interview, McLendon-Covey provides her opinion on what makes this film such a unique experience for viewers.

The Movie Blog: Why is Elemental going to be most special movie of the year? Wendi Mclendon-Covey: Because there really is emotion behind it. There really is a poignant story behind it. So yes, it is delivered to you in a beautiful package. And it is funny and it has good music and, it is entertaining. Pixar has a standard and they don’t disappoint. That’s why it’s always every actor’s bucket list is to be part of a Pixar thing, no matter how small the part. You’re just so honored to even be known by these people. They tell quality stories and it doesn’t hurt that they’re also closing the Canne Film Festival. There’s a prestige there, but really it’s because you know it’s gonna be good. You know you’re gonna be proud of your work. So, yeah. I I really think audiences are gonna resonate with this. The Movie Blog: Is there something specific that you would think audiences will walk away, or at least that you hope they’ll walk away with? Wendi Mclendon-Covey: Well, I really hope they walk away with that feeling of how important community is. Toss out the ideas that these things don’t mix. They can mix. Maybe carefully. Maybe there are considerations, but see what happens. You might come out with the best element. I mean, we need this. Yes, we need this.

