Get Ready for a Dreamy Adventure in This New Barbie Trailer

Welcome to Barbie Land, a world of perfection where dreams come true! Brace yourselves as we’re going on a cinematic journey in this new Barbie Trailer as Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig presents “Barbie.” The highly anticipated movie stars the dynamic duo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic couple Barbie and Ken. They took the world by storm when they were filming this movie on Venice Beach and now we get to see the result of their hard work!

Prepare to be enchanted by this star-studded cast. Join Barbie and Ken as they embark on an adventure filled with self-discovery, and a bit of existential crisis. Watch their adventure begin in this newly released Barbie trailer!

Greta Gerwig, acclaimed for her remarkable films “Little Women” and “Lady Bird,” is at the helm of this imaginative project. Greta is bringing her visionary storytelling and creative genius to the Barbie universe. Joined by fellow Oscar nominees Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling, Gerwig has assembled an incredible ensemble cast.

The supporting cast is nothing short of extraordinary in this Barbie trailer. Featuring a lineup of talented actors and actresses who will bring this enchanting world to life. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell lend their talents to create a truly magical experience. With such a talented and diverse ensemble, “Barbie” promises to be a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

Get ready to step into a world where perfection meets adventure. A world where dreams take flight. A world where Barbie and Ken embark on a journey that will capture the hearts of audiences around the globe. Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars for the release of “Barbie” on July 21, 2023. It’s time to experience the magic of Barbie Land like never before!