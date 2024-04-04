Movies You May Have Missed In 2023

In our rush to keep up with the latest movies, it’s easy to miss out on some of the underrated ones.

We all want to go to the theaters to watch big hits such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, and many blockbusters. But there are many other quality movies you have missed that are totally worth your time.

Moving on, here is a list of movies that you may have missed in 2023:

Shortcomings

The movie Shortcomings is originally based on a graphic novel written by Adrian Tomine and premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The main character Ben is a textbook example of exactly what the movie’s name invokes and he has no awareness about it. Ben has an irascible relationship with his long-term girlfriend and a self-absorbed one with his best friend. What’s more, he is complacent with his job as a manager of a local theater which is financially struggling.

You get the idea; Ben careens his way through this movie by being unpleasant and toxic to the people around him, but in the end, Shortcomings concludes on a hopeful note.

You can stream Shortcomings on Netflix or rent it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

“Please don’t let New Jersey be too horrible.” A 12-year-old girl, Margaret Simon, whispers to God as she moves to the suburbs of New Jersey with her family, known as the Big Apple’s skyscrapers.

Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret is based on a 1970 YA classic written by Judy Blume, which includes LGBTQ+ plots. This coming-of-age story from the 1970s includes lessons and ideas that are just as important in any era.

Margaret goes through social, religious, and relationship issues that are relatable to everyone. Margaret wants to live and be but there are people around her who fill her head with lies and arguments that make it difficult for Margaret to decide for herself.

Don’t think of this movie as a kids’ movie, it’s for anyone who wants to have a good watch. You can stream this movie on Netflix.

The Haunted Mansion

As the name suggests, yes, there is a mansion and it is haunted.

The Haunted Mansion was basically inspired by the Disney theme park, by Disney itself. This is actually a second feature inspired by the “Mansion” at the theme park; the first one was released in 2003 which made millions.

The genre of this movie is quite contrary to the title; it leans more towards comedy than horror. If you want to watch something light, The Haunted Mansion has a timeless charm, classic storytelling, and memorable characters.

A woman named Gabbie moves into a manor with her son and realizes that the whole place is haunted. Gabbie then enlists a priest and a team of paranormal experts to help deal with the whole ‘haunted’ issue at her new home and that’s where the adventure starts. You’ll have to catch up by streaming it on Disney Plus.

Overall, The Haunted House is a pleasant horror movie to watch.

Nimona

The whole list of movies you may have missed isn’t complete without mentioning an animated movie as well.

Nimona was in development for years at the Blue Sky Studios, until they finally released it in 2023, especially during the Pride Month.

The story revolves around Nimona who is a shapeshifter, which means that she can take on any form, from an animal to a fantastical creature to humans. Most of the time, she appears to be a normal high-school girl.

The reason Nimona was released during the Pride Month is because Nimona’s shapeshifting is basically like dealing with gender dysphoria. Also, she isn’t the only queer character in the movie; there is Ballister, her sidekick, and Ambrosius, a descendant of the kingdom founder. They both have a very complicated relationship.

In the movie, Nimona comes across monsters who have difficulty accepting her differences. And Nimona uses her powers to triumph over her enemies.

Nimona is a good watch if you want to teach your children about different people and the differences we have with them.

The Royal Hotel

In this Australian film, The Royal Hotel, two Canadian girls namely Liv and Hannah look for jobs to support themselves in the land down under.

They find jobs as bartenders in a beat-up pub called The Royal Hotel. The accommodations in the bar are too uncivilized: the owner is a drunk, and the customers are loud and abusive. Liv and Hannah are disturbed at first, but then the more they acclimate, the closer they get to lowering their standards and losing their own values.

The Royal Hotel may actually be relatable for women. Liv and Hannah toggle between wanting to stay safe and the desire to be cool, among their customers. In general, women get blamed for being uptight or if something happens to them, they are still blamed for being the victims.

All in all, this movie is an eye-opener, albeit a bit slow. You can stream The Royal Hotel on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

Wrapping Up

There you have it; our list of movies that you may have missed in 2023. They are underrated but their gripping storyline is something you cannot ignore.

Do you have any other movies that someone may have missed in 2023? Let us know in the comments and we will wrap them up in our next expedition.