Rumour: New Avatar: The Last Airbender Potential Title Revealed

There is a lot more Avatar coming our way in the next few years. And no, I don’t mean James Cameron’s epic Avatar movies. Although, that’s also true of that franchise. But I meant the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise that started as an animated series. A new rumour suggests that we now may have an Avatar: The Last Airbender title for one of the movies in development. While the news is very much a rumour at this point, it definitely hints at a larger plan in place for the franchise. Read on for more about how this rumoured title affects the upcoming Airbender franchise.

How Many Avatars Are Out There?

First off, a little housekeeping to alleviate the confusion that I’m sure many have. Firstly, The Last Airbender franchise has nothing to do with Cameron’s Avatar movies. Besides a coincidental similarity in title, neither is connected. But, there are a variety of The Last Airbender projects out there too.

After Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series ended its run in 2008, it spawned a spin-off series in The Legend Of Korra. There was also a live-action adaptation from M. Knight Shyamalan that was, let’s say, poorly received. (Considered one of the worst movies of all time). Currently, there is a Netflix live-action series in the works that hopes to be more true to the original in terms of cultural depictions and casting. But— while the original creators were initially part of the Netflix show, they parted ways over creative differences. Something fans are kind of concerned about.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Title Implications

RUMOR: Avatar Studios' first movie coming to theaters on 10.10.2025 and following Aang and Team Avatar as adults could be titled 'AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER: HIDDEN KINGDOM' pic.twitter.com/uozKurgFzv — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) February 16, 2023

This led the way for creators Micael Dante Dimartino and Bryan Konietzko to start their own studios and plan a plethora of Last Airbender projects. The latest Avatar: The Last Airbender title relates more to the projects in development at this studio. While there are also plans for another original animated series, most of the information so far has been about the movie side of these plans.

As reported by Avatar News on Twitter, The Avatar: The Last Airbender title is Avatar: The Last Airbender: Hidden Kingdom. While it’s hard to decipher which kingdom this refers to, there are a lot of them in the world of Avatar. While the four nations make up the bulk of the story, Fire, Earth, Water and the Air monks, a fifth kingdom would be very interesting. Will it feature another sort of elemental manipulation power as well? I guess we’ll have to wait for more as it comes to this Avatar franchise.

Stay tuned to this space for more on this slate of Avatar movies as we find out.

Are you excited for more The Last Airbender content? Let me know in the comments below.