New Lord of The Rings Movies Coming

In a stunning announcement, Warner Bros. Discovery will be releasing new Lord Of The Rings movies. Yes, NEW movies are coming based on the beloved book series. Now what makes this stunning is the fact that the Lord of the Rings series by Peter Jackson is still fresh in most fans’ minds.

This is even more shocking considering that Amazon is producing its own Lord of the Rings stories in Rings of Power. Those stories are seemingly not contradicting anything in the Peter Jackson series and seem like a companion series to that trilogy. The news comes from Variety which shares the following:

On a Thursday earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that newly-installed studio leaders Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy have brokered a deal to make “multiple” films based on the beloved J. R. R. Tolkien books. The projects will be developed through WB label New Line Cinema. The first “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, helmed by Peter Jackson, grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide; Jackson’s follow-up trilogy based on Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” matched those grosses.

Now I know what you guys are thinking:

What Does Peter Jackson have to say about this?

And that’s a very valid question as he was the steward and director of the franchise for 6 movies. While it isn’t explicitly said that Jackson is going to be working on this he is confirming that he is aware:

Jackson and his main “Lord of the Rings” collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens said Warner Bros. and Embracer “have kept us in the loop every step of the way.” “We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward,”

This isn’t even a little bit of confirmation of their involvement. What I find comforting is that “kept us in the loop every step of the way” part. This is more than we can say for Rings of Power. Some of you might know that Jackson mentioned in the past that he was initially contacted about Rings of Power but got ghosted when he asked to see a script.

Now what isn’t clear, to me anyway, is if these new movies will be remakes or adaptations of other stories. I could imagine them remaking the originals but I would hope that they would adapt other stories. The Silmarillion is often brought up when people discuss other stories to adapt and I think that could work. There are a ton of stories in that book and I’d love to see them adapted. Can you imagine a story about how Saurdon and Melkor, (Sauron’s boss), rose to power?

I can’t find any more details on this, yet, but I will be scouring the web for more concrete details. That’s all I have for now.