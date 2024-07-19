My Spy: The Eternal City Review: A Hugely Bland Sequel

Was there seriously anybody out there that was rooting for a sequel to Pete Segal‘s My Spy to get made? I’m willing to bet that the answer to that is no. Not only was it one of the most forgettable films of 2020 (a year that was anything but forgettable), but it was also a film that didn’t seem to warrant being turned into a franchise but alas, here we are and the result is as expected. Segal’s sequel My Spy The Eternal City is more or less a heaping offering of basically the same exact elements from the first film but even worse.

The budget on this thing feels significantly smaller and it seems as though the cast – namely Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman – didn’t want to be doing this thing at all. While not a great film by any means, at least the first My Spy felt like a movie where the lead stars were having a blast with everything. But in Eternal City, it feels painfully like the two actors couldn’t care less about returning to their roles.

The premise of My Spy: The Eternal City revolves around JJ being persuaded to accompany Sophie on her school trip to Italy. What starts as a seemingly innocent educational journey quickly spirals into chaos as they find themselves embroiled in a convoluted terrorist plot. The picturesque backdrop of Rome serves as the setting for their misadventures, but even the stunning scenery cannot save the film from its disjointed narrative and uninspired execution.

From the very beginning, the plot feels forced and contrived. The transition from a school trip to a high-stakes espionage mission lacks coherence. This makes it difficult for the audience to suspend disbelief. The screenplay struggles to balance the comedic elements with the seriousness of a terrorist threat. This results in a tonal inconsistency that undermines the film’s overall impact.

Dave Bautista reprises his role as JJ, the gruff yet lovable CIA agent. While Bautista’s physicality and charisma remain intact, his character lacks the depth and development needed to sustain interest. JJ’s interactions with Sophie, played by Chloe Coleman, are meant to be the emotional core of the film. However, their chemistry feels forced this time around. Coleman’s Sophie, who was once endearing and witty, now comes across as overly precocious and less relatable.

Kristen Schaal returns as Bobbi, JJ’s eccentric tech-savvy colleague. Schaal’s comedic timing is one of the few saving graces of the film. She provides occasional laughs amidst the otherwise dull narrative. Ken Jeong‘s portrayal of David Kim, JJ’s superior, is underwhelming. His character is reduced to a series of unfunny one-liners and clichéd reactions.

The action scenes, while competently choreographed, lack the excitement and intensity needed to keep audiences engaged. The stakes never feel genuinely high, and the predictability of the plot robs the action of any real suspense. The film’s climax, set against the backdrop of iconic Roman landmarks, feels rushed and uninspired.

The cinematography by Larry Blanford captures the beauty of Rome, with its historic architecture and vibrant streets. It’s a visually appealing backdrop. However, the picturesque setting feels wasted on a film that lacks substance and creativity. The scenic shots, while visually pleasing, do little to enhance the overall viewing experience.

Overall:

My Spy: The Eternal City is a hugely bland sequel. It’ll surely fail to win over fans of the first. Despite the efforts of its talented cast, the film is hampered by a weak script, uneven pacing, and uninspired direction. The blend of comedy and action falls flat, resulting in a forgettable cinematic experience.