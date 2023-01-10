The Batman Spinoff The Penguin Begins Production Soon

The Batman movie by Matt Reeves came out almost a year ago and people are still talking about this movie. We’re now learning that the new project from Reeves starring The Penguin actor Colin Farrell will soon begin production. Matt Reeves was hired to direct The Batman shortly after original director Ben Affleck left the job. After rave reviews for the movie, the executives at Warner Bros Discovery agreed to move forward with several spinoff projects. One of the projects coming is the HBO Max Series starring Farrell’s character Oswald Cobblepot AKA The Penguin. IGN is reporting:

Matt Reeves’ The Batman spin-off show, The Penguin, will finally begin production in February, and star Colin Farrell has teased what fans can expect from the series. Speaking to Variety, Farrell said that his exploration of the character in The Batman, where the Penguin is a sneaky and sleezy mobster who may or may not have “dunit”, was just the “tip of the iceberg”. “The only thing I had an idea [of] was that I wasn’t nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to,” Farrell said. “Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more.”

Colin Farrell is coming off of a lot of acclaim for his work in The Batman and more recently The Banshees of Inisherin. Fans are excited for Farrell to reprise his role and to get another look at Matt Reeves’ Gotham. I’m actually really looking forward to this project as Farrell was a highlight in the film for me. I like the universe that Matt Reeves created for Gotham and I’m We are expecting more details about casting and hopefully the story of the movie in the coming weeks. We’re hoping to see more details on this project and several others that were announced to take place in Gotham soon. We’re still looking for details on the Arkham Asylum TV show as well as the Gotham PD show set to star Jeffrey Wright.

That’s all I have for this one, we’ll keep you posted on more info when it’s available.

