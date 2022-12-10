Avatar The Way Of Water Screening Reaction – Top 5 Questions Answered

I was lucky enough to be able to screen Avatar The Way of Water ahead of its release on December 16th. Coming out of the theater I shared my initial reaction to the movie over here and got a lot of questions about the movie! Below you will find answers to the top questions I saw in the comments of that first reaction:

Should I see this movie in 2D or 3D?

One of the first questions I’ve seen people ask is whether or not they need to see this movie in 3D or if 2D is fine. Do yourself a favor and see this movie in the loudest theater possible. I saw this movie in a Dolby 3D and I sat maybe 3rd or 4th row and I have to say that it was an absolutely amazing experience. There are moments when James Cameron uses the sound in the movie to make the theater RUMBLE and you want to experience that in its purest form.

Avatar The Way Of Water Video Shortcuts

00:00 – Introduction

00:56 – Should You See This In 3d?

03:58 – Should You See This In IMAX or Dolby 3D?

05:19 – Is The Story Better Than Avatar 1?

07:40 – Is There A Good Villain?

10:17 – How Are The New Characters?

12:04 – Is The Movie Too Long?

13:00 – Overall Feelings