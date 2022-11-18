80 For Brady Full Trailer Release

The 80 for Brady movie is picking up on the promotion and we’re finally getting our first trailer for the movie. 80 for Brady is symbolic in Tom’s career as this will be Brady’s first foray into the movie world as a producer. Overall the movie is building a lot of excitement and everything we hear seems like all sorts of fun. The trailer was released recently and we were graced by its presence in our inbox you can find it here:

80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award® winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award® winner Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady, 80 FOR BRADY is in-theatres February 3, 2023.

The movie just looks like amazing and has a fantastic cast of women bringing the movie to life. The cast includes Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Guy Fieri, Rob Corddry, and Tom Brady. With this much talent assembled this movie is sure to win some sort of award or trophy. I was hoping that this movie would have these women as hardcore with their fandom as anyone else. I just feel something special from the moment the trailer opens and we see these women in the whole football montage to their interest in reading Gronk erotica.

These are some really fun moments in the movie that I am sure will end with these ladies meeting Tom himself. I am already excited about their journey and I can’t wait to see this comedy release in theaters.

That’s al I have for this one…