‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Creator Claims That The MCU Has Moved On From “The Blip”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Creator Jessica Gao recently stated that the MCU has moved on from “The Blip.” At the end of Avengers: Infinity Wars, Thanos achieved his goal and wiped out half of life in the universe. In Avengers: Endgame the remaining Avengers banded together five years later and pulled a time heist to acquire all six Infinity Stones. They succeeded, and with a snap of his fingers, Smart Hulk brought back everyone they lost. Thanos’ snap and the five years half the population was gone is referred to in the MCU as “The Blip”.

The Blip has been a driving force of Marvel Studios Phase 4. The Blip has been mentioned in almost every series and movie since Avengers Endgame happened. It has become an obligatory plot point that has to get mentioned for continuity. It helps fans know when each movie or series falls within the timeline. From Hawkeye to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Blip and its lingering effects have been explored. It’s an interesting plot point for sure, but it’s becoming old news. The multiverse is the next major unexplored territory in the MCU and we’ve only scratched the surface of what it could mean for the characters and the larger universe they inhabit.

Lifehacker Australia recently interviewed She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Creator Jessica Gao who said that The Blip is more or less old news. Gao explains that they made a conscious effort not to explore The Blip in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law because so many shows and movies have already covered it. She goes on to state that she feels like everyone in the MCU has moved on from the blip. You can see her full quote below:

“[We made a] conscious and specific decision [not to explore The Blip.] So many shows and movies in the MCU have already kind of covered that and, you know, it’s been talked about a lot that it just felt like, OK, so many people have already covered that territory that we’ve accepted it… We live in a world where that’s already happened and people have already moved on.”

Jessica Gao is spot on with her comments. Thanos did his thing, the Avengers undid it and we’ve thoroughly explored what it means for the MCU. It’s old news at this point. It does feel like everyone has moved on from The Blip in the MCU and it’s good to hear that the people running the projects think so too. It’s time to move on to bigger and better things. Thanos was a Phase 1-3 threat. We’re at the end of Phase 4 now and it feels like we should be shifting gears and moving towards the next big threat. The MCU has already introduced the idea of Kang the Conqueror and the multiverse, two ideas I’m very excited to explore as a comic book fan. Whatever the future holds, at least we know the MCU is moving forward and leaving the past where it belongs.

