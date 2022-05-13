Love Death + Robots Free Netflix Virtual Screening

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Are you a fan of the hit Netflix series, Love Death + Robots? Would you like to see an early sneak peek of the episodes? RSVP below for a free virtual screening happening Monday, May 16th at 7pm PT / 10pm ET.  There will also be a Q&A with executive producer David Fincher, executive producer Tim Miller and supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson following the episodes.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

How To Get Your Pass:

Click Here To RSVP For Your Pass

About Love Death + Robots Volume 3:

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTERMank). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

Love Death + Robots Volume 3 Trailer:

Love Death + Robots Volume 3 will be on Netflix Friday, May 20th, 2022.

