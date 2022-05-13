Married with Children returning with original Cast… as a cartoon

Married with Children is one of my favorite shows from the 90s. I am a huge fan of Married with Children and all of the actors that are part of the show. It’s been years since the show’s finale and most of the cast has moved on. We’re learning today that they’re back! All of them! and the Bundy’s are being revived in a Married with Children cartoon. The news reads as follows :

An animated revival of “Married…With Children” is in development with the original series main cast set to return. Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are all set to reprise their roles as the Bundy family in the show, which is not currently set up at a network or streaming service. It is currently on the market with multiple outlets expressing interest, sources say. Alex Carter, a co-executive producer on “Family Guy,” is writing the animated version of the beloved sitcom and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with Sony owning and distributing the original series.

I like this idea so much. With so many shows getting revivals this feels like the right time to bring the Bundy’s back to television. I honestly expected a live-action continuation similar to The Connor’s or That 90’s show. I don’t understand what the thought process is that landed us on bringing this back as a cartoon but I’ll take it.

Here’s hoping Amanda Bearse (Marcy D’arcy) and Ted McGinley (Jefferson D’arcy) join in on the fun too.