Jonathan Hickman announced for Moon Knight

Anthony Whyte Leave a comment

Marvel announced today that Jonathan Hickman will have a new project for their company. Today Marvel announced that their upcoming book Moon Knight: Black White & Blood. This new book will feature a story about a brand new interpretation of the character 6,000 years in the the future.

The Marvel description reads:
The last living priest of Khonshu travels throughout distant galaxies to avenge his fallen god and master.

In Jonathan Hickman we trust. I don’t care if Hickman was writing a reboot of Howard the Duck this man has earned my utmost trust. We have a lot to look forward to with Jonathan Hickman writing and the beautiful art of Chris Bachalo. The Black White & Blood books are known to be short stories that primarily avoid the use of color except for the color of Red. This should be a visual treat with the kinetic visual style we see in Chris Bachalo’s art.

Jonathan Hickman Chris Bachalo Moon Knight

I can’t wait to see this new version of Moon Knight. I’m curious how Hickman will explain the death of Khonshu 6,000 years in the future. This looks to be a great opportunity for Hickman to work with a blank canvas and be creative.

There were some rumors online that Hickman might be taking over the Spider-Man books after the Spider-Man Beyond arc ends. This Moon Knight looking like a one-time thing then there’s still potential for Jonathan Hickman to get involved with the Spider-Man books. I would LOVE for Hickman to help re-vamp and re-organize the Spider-books. I think the spider-books would really benefit from someone like Hickman coming in and revamping the entire spider-book line like he did with Marvel’s mutants. Let’s keep holding out hope for this one to come true.

I’ll check you guys later, PEACE

 

