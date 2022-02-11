Futurama Getting a Hulu Revival

Deadline broke the news today that Futurama is being revived on Hulu for 20 new episodes! The news reads:

Hulu finalized deals for 20 new episodes of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen’s cult animated series today, after months of negotiations. Groening and Cohen are both returning for the new season, set to premiere in 2023, as previously reported, along with the majority of the series’ voice cast, including Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

What’s concerning some folks online is the fact that series actor John DiMaggio is not listed among those returning. DiMaggio voices the robot Bender from the hit show and has been part of the cast since the show first started airing in 1999. So what exactly is the plan from Hulu for the character without DiMaggio? Deadline also noted:

that while his roles are currently being recast ahead of the first table read on Monday, there is still a desire on both sides for him to return.

It sounds, to me, like there hasn’t been an agreement on the compensation for the work and DiMaggio and Hulu, AKA Disney, are both playing hardball here.

Futurama is set to premiere on Hulu in 2023. I, for one, am excited for the return of the show but I can’t imagine someone else voicing Bender Bending Rodriguez.

That’s all I got for this one, I’ll check you guys later.