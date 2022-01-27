Tobey Maguire on Not Done With Spiderman

Now there’s a video that’s making the rounds today where Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire all recently participated in a video interview in which Tobey Maguire is quoted as saying that No Way Home doesn’t “close the chapter” on the stories for his Spider-Man.

Some websites are going to take this out of context and say this is a clue for future appearances of his interpretation of Spider-Man. Don’t fall for it, this is click bait.

What Tobey Maguire ACTUALLY says is that when He got the call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige that they weren’t too revealing in how his character would be used but he could sense that they cared for the movies that Tobey had been a part of and this was an opportunity to revisit that history.

Watch the full interview here

So although I would love for this to be bigger news than it is, it isn’t. What is cool is that we get another scene with all of our interpretations of Spider-Man on the big screen.

That’s all for now.