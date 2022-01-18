Marvel releases a thrilling Moon Knight trailer

The Moon Knight trailer has released and features Oscar Issac who just can’t seem to be sure if he’s awake or sleep.

Welcome to chaos 🌙 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight

The trailer does a decent job of being intriguing and catching my interest. The cast for Moon Knight is really the compelling part for me with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke really shining in this trailer. Ethan Hawke’s long hair and laid back attitude is mildly terrifying and I can’t wait to see more from him. I’ve always wanted Hawke in the MCU and I can’t wait to see his villainous turn and how his character is portrayed.

Moon Knight is a character that lives multiple personality disorder. He actually has multiple identities and personalities that he identifies as throughout the comic that I can’t wait to see translated on screen. We see hints of this with Marc waking up while driving a truck and genuinely confused as to what’s happening. This takes the superhero concept and transforms it into something new and radical. What kind of superhero doesn’t know who he really is? Moon Knight, that’s who.

Moon Knight is a character that gains his power from the Egyptian God Khonshu. What these abilities are and the extent of his abilities is something that we always question in the comics. Is he actually interacting with this god or is this a hallucination brought on by his disorder? We’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think of the trailer?