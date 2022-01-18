How quality video editing can boost up your brand

Video marketing can do wonders for your business, regardless of its size or industry. Video content has better engagement rates than images or texts. Consistently creating and publishing videos can help grow your brand and reach people that would otherwise be nearly impossible.

Using video content marketing, you can increase your website traffic, sales, or click-through rates. It’s an effective way to improve brand awareness and is not as costly as you think it is.

However, the quality of the videos you publish matters a lot.

This is mainly because of the increasing number of video content published every day, making viewers the least tolerant to low-quality content. If you post anything mediocre, your potential customers are more likely to ignore your efforts, and even worse, unfollow your social media profiles.

If you’re thinking about how small your video production budget is, don’t worry. Video marketing can be performed with a lot less than you think. All you need is a smartphone that can shoot high-quality videos. You can use these amazing premiere pro alternatives and lower the production costs even further.

This article will discuss some of the main reasons why quality video is important to boost your brand and also some of the ways to maintain and improve your video quality.

Benefits of Publishing High-Quality Video Content

Improve Brand Awareness

Video marketing is beneficial for expanding your audience base and ultimately your customer base. It’s a tool to entertain and inform potential customers of your products and services. Of course, not all viewers will become interested in your offerings right away. See each video of yours as a building block that would eventually convert viewers into loyal customers.

Video Improves SEO

Search engines love videos. Videos make your website more discoverable and can also increase the time visitors spend on your site. It can reduce bounce rate and at the same time, educate your viewers. Do note that optimizing your video's description is important as well.

Video Causes Social Shares

Social shares are crucial in social media marketing. When your existing customers or viewers share your content, it gives the needed proof to people who are hearing about your business for the first time.

Tips to Use Videos to Boost Your Brand

Be Consistent

Consistency is key when it comes to video marketing. If you publish rarely, it’s very unlikely that your audience will remember you. If you aren’t on top of your audience’s mind, it’s highly unlikely they will avail of your services or products.

Consistency doesn’t mean posting multiple times a day. Instead, it is about being frequent enough like your competitors. This also means that you can check out how often your competitors publish video content and use that measure as a benchmark.

Plan Your Videos

A lack of planning can significantly affect the quality of your videos. Viewers are less likely to appreciate poorly produced videos and therefore, it's crucial to plan before you start production.

Before you start making a video, think about the main purpose of your video. Think about the key things you aspire to achieve by producing this particular video. This will help you craft the script and storyboard correctly, and will also be useful to edit the footage in the most meaningful way.

Invest in Good Lighting

Although a lot can be done in post-production, it’s always better to shoot videos in the best way possible. One way to do this is by investing in good lighting equipment. Of course, the sun is the best light source, but you can’t always rely on it, especially if you have to shoot during nighttime.

In short, invest in lighting equipment or learn new ways to utilize natural lighting. As a best practice, try to shoot during the mornings or evenings. That’s because the light is much softer, unlike during midday.

Don’t Overdo Video Editing

One mistake newbie video editors make is going crazy with video effects. Of course, trying out different video effects is fun and can sometimes be rewarding. However, all those experiments don’t have to make the final cut.

Too many effects can distract the viewer and leave them confused. A simple yet elegant editing style is always better than overdoing it. Always remember, video editing is a process meant to enhance storytelling.

Take Multiple Shots

Having just a single shot of your video’s most important portion isn’t an ideal scenario. You can never be sure whether it’s the perfect shot until you start editing the video. If there’s an error or viewing the take after a few days made you feel “something is off”, there won’t be much you can do.

Therefore, it’s crucial that you take multiple shots of all important parts of your video. You can try multiple angles, different zoom settings, or lightings. Or simply, you can shoot the same scene multiple times in the same way. Since the video is stored digitally and not captured using films, you won’t be losing much other than time.

Find the Right Audio Tracks

Music is equally or sometimes more important than the footage. It sets the tone of the video and can also affect the mood of the viewers. When editing videos, make sure you invest time in finding the right soundtrack that can blend in with the visuals and at the same time, enhance storytelling.

You don’t always have to go for paid audio tracks. There are several websites that let you download and use royalty-free music, which can be quite effective. All you have to do is remain patient and dig deeper until you find the right tracks.

Don’t Forget to Include CTAs

Just like in any other marketing strategy, call to action (CTA) is incredibly important in video marketing. The worst thing you can do is create an effective video and leave the audience confused about what’s the next step.

A good call to action is precise, concise, and convincing. Place it right so that viewers don’t feel it’s forced. Also, don’t make it too short. Ensure there’s enough time for viewers to read it. Take your time and come up with a call to action that feels like an organic next step for the viewers. Instead of forcing them to make an action, viewers must be inspired to take action.

In Conclusion

Video editing is one of the most important aspects of video marketing. If done correctly, it can help evoke the right emotions in the audience, which can translate into increased customer loyalty, sales, or your desired customer action.

As mentioned before, the number of videos published is humongous and is increasing exponentially. Therefore, to stand out from the crowd you need to produce content that’s of high quality, and at the same time, it must engage and excite the audience.