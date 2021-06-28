Here’s How You Can See THE FOREVER PURGE For Free

Did you want a chance to see THE FOREVER PURGE for free? Enter for the chance to win a pair of digital tickets to see THE FOREVER PURGE in theaters! Winners will be drawn at random from all entries received by 3 PM CST Monday, July, 5 2021.

How To Enter:

Click Here To Enter The Giveaway

Purgers in The Forever Purge, directed by Everardo Valerio Gout.

About  The Forever Purge:

Following the record-breaking success of 2018’s The First Purge, which became the highest-grossing film in the notorious horror series, Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes returns with a terrifying new chapter, written by franchise creator and narrative mastermind James DeMonaco (writer/director of The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year). The Forever Purge is directed by Everardo Gout, writer-director of the award-winning thriller Days of Grace. The film is produced by the series’ founding producers: Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions; Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller; and Man in a Tree duo James DeMonaco and his longtime producing partner Sébastien K. Lemercier. The film’s executive producers are Marcei A. Brown, Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.

The Forever Purge Trailer:

 

Director: Everardo Gout
Writers: James DeMonaco, James DeMonaco
Stars: Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas

The Forever Purge hits theaters July 2, 2021. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

