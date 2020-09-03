Here’s Your Chance To See Janelle Monáe’s ANTEBELLUM For Free

Would you like to see Janelle Monáe’s latest movie, Antebellum, for free and in the comfort of your own home? Enter now for your chance to win a digital copy of Antebellum! Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by 5pm CST on Thursday, September 17. One entry per person.
HOW TO ENTER:
CLICK HERE TO ENTER The Antebellum Digital Code GIVEAWAY
About ANTEBELLUM :
Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future – before it’s too late.
ANTEBELLUM Trailer:
Director: Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz
Writer: Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz
Stars: Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone
ANTEBELLUM is available on digital release September 18, 2020.