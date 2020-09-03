Here’s Your Chance To See Janelle Monáe’s ANTEBELLUM For Free

Would you like to see Janelle Monáe’s latest movie, Antebellum, for free and in the comfort of your own home? Enter now for your chance to win a digital copy of Antebellum! Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by 5pm CST on Thursday, September 17. One entry per person.

HOW TO ENTER:

About ANTEBELLUM :

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future – before it’s too late.

ANTEBELLUM Trailer: