Mutants Welcome: Marvel Studios Assembles the X-Men!

By
May 23, 2024
4 min read
In Movie News Chat

Marvel fans, listen up! Remember those glorious X-Men movies? No, the good ones! Yeah, the ones where Hugh Jackman sliced and diced bad guys with his adamantium claws? Well, get ready for a reboot because Marvel Studios is officially bringing the X-Men into the MCU fold. Let’s be honest, the X-Men movies under Fox were kinda hit or miss. Some were epic (looking at you, “Days of Future Past“), while others…well, let’s just say they left a lot to be desired (“Dark Phoenix,” anyone?). But with Marvel Studios in control, things are about to get super exciting for our favorite mutant crew.

Hunger Games Scribe Joins the X-Force

The latest intel? Marvel Studios just recruited Michael Lesslie, the writer behind the “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” prequel, to craft the screenplay for the new X-Men movie. This dude knows how to write a story that keeps you glued to your seat, so expect big things from the X-Men’s MCU debut.

This news comes hot on the heels of the success of the animated series “X-Men ’97” on Disney+. That show totally ruled, proving that fans are still hungry (pun intended?) for all things X-Men. Plus, with the upcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie on the horizon, the mutant hype is real!

A Long and Storied History

For those who might be new to the X-Men universe, here’s a quick history lesson. The X-Men first hit the comic book scene in the 1960s and have been a pop culture staple ever since. The stories follow a group of mutants, people with incredible superpowers, who are feared and ostracized by society. Led by Professor Charles Xavier, they fight for acceptance and use their powers to protect a world that hates them. The X-Men movies began in 2000 and have spawned a massive fanbase.

Now, with Marvel Studios taking the reins, the future of the mutants is brighter than Wolverine’s adamantium claws. Get ready for epic battles, complex characters, and a whole new way to experience the world’s favorite mutants. Stay tuned, True Believers, because the X-Men are coming home to Marvel!

(Source: Deadline)

