The Best Casino Films Of All-Time

Casinos have been used as a tool in cinema for many decades. The high-stakes action, glitz, and glamour make casinos the perfect backdrop for films that explore risk, drama, strategy, crime, and the dark side of human ambition. So, what are some of the best casino-related movies to date? There are a handful of iconic films that have captivated audiences and perfectly captured the essence of casinos and gambling. This post will take a look at a few of the most iconic casino-related movies and how they have used casinos as a powerful tool. Keep reading to find out more.

Casino (1995)

Topping the list is Martin Scorsese’s 1995 epic Casino, which is regarded as one of the greatest crime films of all time. This is unsurprising when you look at the star-studded lineup of Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci. It is a fascinating tale of greed and power set in Las Vegas in the 1970s and 80s, and follows the rise and fall of Sam “Ace” Rothstein, who is a casino manager connected to the mob. It portrays the seedy underbelly of Las Vegas in the 70s and 80s, with Sharon Stone earning an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Ace’s wife, Ginger.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

In the 21st century, it is perhaps Ocean’s Eleven that is one of the more memorable casino-related movies. This thrilling heist movie from Steven Soderbergh stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts and follows a team of thieves who plan an elaborate heist of three Las Vegas casinos. It is an incredibly stylish and fun film that perfectly captures the glitz and glamour of Sin City with plenty of twists and turns along the way. It also spawned two sequels and a spin-off.

Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Based on the iconic Hunter S. Thompson book, Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas is a highly surreal film following journalist Raoul Duke (brilliantly played by Johnny Depp) and his lawyer Dr. Gonzo (Benicio Del Toro) on their drug-fueled adventure to Las Vegas. It is an unforgettable and much-beloved film with plenty of dark humor as the two explore the underbelly of Las Vegas.

Casino Royale (2006)

Of course, Casino Royale is an unforgettable reboot of the James Bond franchise and Daniel Craig's first portrayal of the iconic British spy. It features a high-stakes poker game that is an integral part of the plot, with a gritty edge that contrasts against the visually stunning and stylish casino backdrop.

There have been many films that have used casinos as a backdrop over the years, but few have captured the glitz and glamour as well as the darker underbelly as well as these.