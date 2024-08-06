Which Game Shows Would Make for Good Movie Adaptations?

Despite the overwhelming popularity of game shows in mainstream entertainment, they have rarely been included in film. One of the best examples of a much-loved game show in a cinematic offering was the inclusion of Who Wants to be a Millionaire in Danny Boyle’s 2008 offering, Slumdog Millionaire.

That movie went on to become one of the director’s most lauded works, but it didn’t inspire other filmmakers to replicate it with their own game show-influenced offerings. If a director decided to follow in Boyle’s footsteps, there are various iconic game shows that they could turn to.

The Price is Right Could be an Excellent Choice

Of all the game shows to choose from for a film adaptation, The Price is Right could be the best option. It hasn’t aired regularly in the UK for almost two decades, but its influence is still apparent in the mainstream.

Plinko Go UK, for example, is an iGaming title based on the much-loved side game from the Price is Right. It follows the same format as the option from the series and gives players the chance to win multipliers on their bets. With the game attracting a vast number of players, it’s surely leading television developers to consider bringing back the game show for modern audiences.

If The Price is Right were to be adapted into a cinematic offering, there are various options for storylines. With the plethora of side games to choose from, screenwriters could aim to use one as a central theme. Perhaps the main characters could get sucked into one of these games and face a challenge in trying to get out.

Deal Or No Deal May Also be a Good Fit for a Film

Deal or No Deal is arguably as iconic as Who Wants to be a Millionaire, with the franchise expanding into countries all over the world. Indeed, everywhere from Afghanistan to Vietnam has had its own version at one point or another. This makes it an ideal option for a film adaptation, as many people all over the world know about the game.

Aside from the myriad versions of the box opening game, it has also branched out into related spinoffs that move away from the traditional television studio format. For instance, there was the recent Deal or No Deal Island reality series that aired on NBC in the USA in early 2024. This used some of the central themes of the game show but also brought plenty of fresh ideas of its own.

The fact that Deal or No Deal can be adapted into such spinoffs shows how it could easily be turned into a film as well. A filmmaker could choose to use the iconic game show format on the big screen or they could go for a similar idea to the Deal or No Deal Island concept.