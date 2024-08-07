A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 1 Review

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, the television series adapted by Poppy Cogan from Holly Jackson’s bestselling novel, and directed by Dolly Wells, is a captivating foray into the teen detective genre that is sure to leave viewers both entertained and introspective. Developed by Moonage Pictures for BBC Three, the show stars Emma Myers as the astute and tenacious Pip Fitz-Amobi. the show comprises six tightly wound forty-five-minute episodes, covering the events of the first book and culminating in a satisfying conclusion while leaving the door open for future series based on Jackson’s subsequent novels.

Plot Overview

The series kicks off with a gripping premise: Pip Fitz-Amobi, a high school student, is dissatisfied with the local authorities’ handling of a murder investigation. A local schoolgirl, Andie Bell, was killed five years prior, and the case was closed with her boyfriend, Sal Singh, marked as the culprit. Pip, however, is not convinced and decides to use her Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) to reinvestigate the case.

From the onset, the series establishes a brisk pace. Each episode ends with a cliffhanger that compels viewers to continue watching, making it perfect for binge-watching. The show’s pacing is deliberate, maintaining a balance between building suspense and providing enough clues to keep the audience engaged without becoming frustrated.

Emma Myers Is Awards-Worthy

Emma Myers delivers a standout performance as Pip. She imbues the character with an impressive mix of determination, vulnerability, and resourcefulness. Pip’s evolution from a curious student to a full-fledged investigator is both believable and compelling. Her interactions with Ravi Singh, portrayed by the charismatic Zain Iqbal, add layers to her character. Ravi, Sal’s younger brother, initially reluctant, becomes an invaluable ally to Pip. Their dynamic is one of the highlights of the series, bringing both emotional depth and a touch of humor to the often-tense narrative.

The Supporting Cast

The supporting cast also deserves commendation. Asha Banks shines as Cara Ward, Pip’s loyal best friend who provides both comic relief and heartfelt support. Raiko Gohara’s Zach Chen and Jude Morgan-Collie’s Connor Reynolds round out the ensemble, each bringing their unique perspectives and complexities to their roles. The show does an admirable job of exploring the personal stakes and backstories of its characters, adding richness to the overarching mystery.

Sharp and Effective Direction

Dolly Wells‘ direction is sharp and effective. She masterfully balances the show’s darker themes with moments of levity and warmth. The visual style of the series complements its tone; the cinematography captures the eerie, small-town atmosphere with its muted color palette and carefully framed shots. The frequent use of close-ups helps convey the intensity of Pip’s investigation and her emotional journey.

Faithful Adaptation

Poppy Cogan’s adaptation is faithful to the source material while making necessary adjustments for the television format. The dialogue is snappy and realistic, capturing the essence of teenage communication without resorting to clichés. The show’s script deftly handles exposition. It provides plenty of background information to newcomers without overwhelming them.

Tackling Serious Themes

One of the strengths of the series is how it tackles serious themes such as justice, morality, and the impact of crime on a community. It raises questions about the reliability of the legal system and the consequences of jumping to conclusions without sufficient evidence. These themes appear seamlessly in the narrative. This ensures that the show is not just a procedural but also a thoughtful commentary on contemporary issues.

Overall

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” is a thoroughly engrossing series that successfully brings Holly Jackson’s novel to the screen. Its well-crafted plot, strong character development, and thoughtful exploration of deeper themes make it stand out in the crowded field of teen dramas and crime thrillers. Emma Myers’ portrayal of Pip Fitz-Amobi is both inspiring and relatable, anchoring the show with her compelling performance.

The series’ ability to wrap up its first season with a satisfying conclusion while leaving room for future exploration is a testament to its strong writing and direction. Fans of the book will be happy with this faithful adaptation. Newcomers will find themselves eagerly awaiting the possibility of more seasons.

Good Girl's Guide to Murder Acting - 10/10 10/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9.5/10 9.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 8.8/10 8.8/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)