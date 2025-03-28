How Did David Oyelowo Become a Champion for Nigerian Entertainment on the Global Stage?

David Oyelowo is arguably the biggest Nigerian British actor of all time, and has even earned an OBE for his services to drama. What’s notable about his career is the fact that it spans an eclectic mix of genres, from historical dramas to action-packed epics.

Oyelowo has helped shape global perceptions of Nigerian talent, but he has also given Nigerian viewers characters to root for as well. For instance, his recent incredible turn in Lawmen: Bass Reeves allowed a lot of Nigerian viewers to feel represented in a major Hollywood Western.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves One of Oyelowo’s Latest Star Turns

Of all the recent characters that Oyelowo has portrayed, Bass Reeves has to be up there with the greatest. Indeed, the 48-year-old was nominated for various awards for this performance in the 2023 Paramount+ series, including the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Movie/Miniseries and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film. The series was originally intended as a standalone offering, but due to Oyelowo’s amazing turn, a report from Men’s Health suggests that a second season could be on the cards.

For Nigerian viewers, seeing Oyelowo in the role of Reeves acted as an excellent entry point to the Western genre. Nollywood hasn’t often featured its own Westerns, but Oyelowo’s recent involvement with the genre could inspire Nigerian directors to explore these films more. There are other suggestions that Nollywood Westerns could be successful. For instance, the Betano online casino in Nigeria features various Western-themed slots including Wild West Ways and Wild Wild West: The Great Train Heist, demonstrating some sustained interest in the genre. There are also various Western mobile game offerings that are popular in the country, including West Gunfighter from Candy Mobile.

Breaking Barriers for Nigerian Talent

One of the main barriers that Nigerian actors have often experienced in Hollywood is being typecast. Oyelowo’s rise to prominence in countless powerful roles has helped filmmakers to move away from more old-fashioned methods of casting. He has thus acted as a trailblazer and has opened up opportunities for other stars of Nigerian descent like John Boyega and Damson Idris.

Along with being an excellent representative for Nigeria in the realms of acting, Oyelowo is also an advocate for telling African stories in Hollywood. According to a report from Essence, the actor wants to see more representation of African leaders and kings on the big screen. He is hoping to bring these ideas to the Nigerian film industry, where he feels that filmmakers should approach their content with a “wider lens.”

It’s hard to think of many Nigerian actors who have done more for the country on the big screen than Oyelowo. The amazing thing is that he’s only just getting started. The actor has a long career ahead of him, and he’s bound to play plenty more iconic roles. There was even speculation at one point that he could be considered the next James Bond. If that happened, it would be huge for Nigerians in film.