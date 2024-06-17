“Until Dawn” Movie Adaptation is Coming Soon

Horror fans and gamers alike, rejoice! The acclaimed video game Until Dawn is getting the big-screen treatment. Sony is bringing this interactive nightmare to life with a feature film, and the excitement is palpable. Yeah, the one where your choices determined whether your friends lived or became monster chow. Here’s everything you need to know about the Until Dawn movie, from its cast to its spine-chilling plot.

For those new to Until Dawn, the story revolves around a group of friends who reunite on a remote mountain a year after two members of their group mysteriously disappeared. The mountain setting adds an extra layer of eeriness, with strange events and supernatural occurrences making the group’s reunion anything but peaceful. Just like the game, the movie will likely keep you on the edge of your seat, wondering who will make it out alive.

The Cast: Who’s Who in the “Until Dawn” Movie

The Until Dawn movie cast is shaping up to be quite impressive. Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A’zion have all been confirmed as part of the lineup. While we don’t know which characters they’ll play, their addition promises a fresh take on this beloved game. Rubin is known for her role in “The Idea of You” on Prime Video, Cimino stars in “Motorheads” and “Love, Victor,” Yoo appeared in “Expats,” and A’zion starred in “Sitting in Bars With Cakes.”

David F. Sandberg, known for his work on horror hits like “Lights Out” and “Annabelle: Creation,” is set to direct. The screenplay is penned by Gary Dauberman, with a previous draft by Blair Butler, adding a mix of horror pedigree to the film’s development. With Sony Pictures behind the production, you can expect high-quality scares and cinematic thrills.

Back in 2015, Until Dawn by Supermassive Games hit the scene and scared the pants off gamers worldwide. The game’s interactive nature allowed players to make decisions that directly affected the outcome, making it a unique blend of video game and horror movie. Inspired by classic horror films, Until Dawn gave players control over the fate of its characters, leading to multiple endings based on choices made during gameplay.

