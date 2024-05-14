The Space Age Babe Reboot Rumors: Sydney Sweeney as Barbarella!

Remember that iconic 60s flick with the impossibly awesome outfits and a jetpack-ridin’ heroine? Yep, “Barbarella” is rocketing back to theaters, and this time, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney is taking the wheel (or should we say, the spaceship controls?). This is gonna be one wild ride! According to the latest intel, Sony’s setting their phasers on “stun” to lock down a dream team for the reboot. Screenwriting powerhouses Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are being eyed to craft the script, while Edgar Wright, the mastermind behind “Shaun of the Dead” and “Baby Driver,” is in talks to direct. Talk about a crew that could launch a movie straight into the stratosphere of awesomeness!

But hold on a sec, this “Barbarella” reboot is still in the early stages of liftoff. Sweeney’s got a packed schedule, and Wright’s busy prepping his “The Running Man” remake. So, don’t expect this to be their next project. That being said, Sony’s clearly going all-in on getting it right. They see this as a potential franchise launchpad, and with Goldman and Ross on board, the writing’s practically on the spaceship walls already.

Now, for a history lesson, young space travelers! The original “Barbarella” blasted onto screens in 1968. Jane Fonda played the title character, a fearless astronaut on a mission to stop the evil scientist Durand Durand (because seriously, who names their kid Durand Durand?). The film wasn’t exactly a box office smash, but it gained a cult following over the years, thanks to its wild visuals, satirical humor, and, let’s be honest, those unforgettable costumes.

Some critics scratched their heads at the film’s blend of sci-fi action and campy humor. Others, however, praised its boldness and its commentary on consumerism and sexuality. Love it or hate it, “Barbarella” became a pop culture phenomenon, inspiring everything from fashion trends to comic book characters.

Fast forward to the present day, and “Barbarella” is ready to reclaim its place in the spotlight. Sydney Sweeney, known for her breakout roles in “Euphoria” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” seems like the perfect fit to take on the iconic role. She’s got the acting chops, the confidence, and, well, let’s just say she wouldn’t look out of place in a metallic bodysuit. With Edgar Wright’s signature blend of action and humor potentially at the helm, this reboot has the potential to be just as audacious and entertaining as the original.

So, buckle up, space cowboys! The future of “Barbarella” is looking bright. While we might have to wait a while before we see Sweeney suit up and save the galaxy, this reboot is definitely one to keep an eye on. Just remember, in the wise words of Barbarella herself, “Live fast, love hard, and die well.” Especially if you’re hurtling through space fighting evil scientists!

(Source: Deadline)