Big George Foreman: The Boxing Champion’s Incredible Story

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.

THE GOOD

Khris Davis delivers a standout performance in “Big George Foreman” alongside a talented cast. Davis captures the different stages of Foreman’s life, from a younger and angrier version to a more even-tempered pastor. Forrest Whitaker is also exceptional as Foreman’s coach and mentor.

The pacing of the movie is well-done, balancing scenes of Foreman’s childhood and humble beginnings with his rise to Olympic Gold Medal winner. The portrayal of Foreman’s upbringing is moving, with scenes of poverty and struggling to make ends meet. The religious themes in the movie are woven in well, and the climax of Foreman finding God is powerful.

The movie also sheds light on the friendship between Foreman and Muhammed Ali, which adds to the heartwarming moments of the film. Additionally, the movie references Foreman’s role in the popularity of the George Foreman grill, adding to the historical significance of the story.

THE BAD

The movie can feel slightly long, and some things could have been explored more. The movie portrays Foreman in a positive light and only hints at some of his demons, like his infidelity, without exploring them fully. It would have been interesting to see more of the conversation with his wives about naming their children.

OVERALL

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” is a moving and informative movie that sheds light on the life and accomplishments of one of boxing’s greatest fighters. The standout performances, historical significance, and powerful themes make it a must-watch for boxing fans and those interested in the life of a legend.