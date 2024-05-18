How to Train Your Dragon: Soaring Back to Theaters

Calling all dragon trainers and Hiccup wannabes! DreamWorks‘ beloved “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise is taking flight once again, but this time it’s with real actors and real sets. Get ready for a live-action adventure that promises to reignite the magic of the original films.

That’s right, principal photography for the live-action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon” has officially wrapped! Director Dean DeBlois, the mastermind behind the animated trilogy, took to Instagram to share the exciting news. After 85 intense (but undoubtedly thrilling) days filming in Belfast, Northern Ireland, DeBlois expressed his gratitude for the incredible cast and crew who brought this project to life.

For those unfamiliar with the original “How to Train Your Dragon,” here’s a quick refresher. Released in 2010, the film captured hearts with its heartwarming story of Hiccup, a clumsy Viking boy who befriends a lovable Night Fury dragon named Toothless. The unlikely duo challenges the dragon-hunting traditions of their village, proving that friendship can blossom in the most unexpected places.

The original “How to Train Your Dragon” soared to critical acclaim, nabbing a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing a whopping $494 million worldwide. No surprise then, that the success spawned two sequels! “How to Train Your Dragon 2” (2014) and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2019) – both maintaining high ratings and box office success (see the handy RT score table below for reference). The franchise even expanded into television shows, solidifying its place as a modern classic.

How to Train Your Dragon: Franchise Tomatometer Scores

How to Train Your Dragon (2010): 99%

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014): 92%

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019): 90%

With such a strong legacy, the live-action remake has big scales to fill. But fear not, dragon enthusiasts! DreamWorks and Universal seem to be on the right track. Bringing back DeBlois, the original director, is a key move. His skillful hand in crafting the animated films is likely to translate beautifully to the live-action format.

DeBlois isn’t the only familiar face returning. Actor Gerard Butler, who voiced Stoick the Vast (Hiccup’s gruff-but-loving father) in the animated films, is reprising his role for the live-action version. Newcomers Mason Thames and Nico Parker will portray Hiccup and Astrid respectively, while Nick Frost joins the cast in an undisclosed role. Butler’s return adds a layer of comforting nostalgia, while DeBlois’ involvement assures fans that the live-action remake will be treated with the same care and attention as the originals.

So, mark your calendars! While a release date hasn’t been officially announced yet, the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” is expected to hit theaters in June 2025. Get ready for stunning visuals, epic dragon battles, and a heartwarming story that reminds us all about the power of friendship (and maybe a little bit about overcoming stereotypes too). This live-action adventure is sure to be a fire-breathing good time for the whole family!