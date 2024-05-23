Beverly Hills Cop 4 Trailer Debuts: Eddie Murphy Returns!

Exciting news for fans of the “Beverly Hills Cop” series! The debut trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4 has just been released, and it’s already generating a buzz. Eddie Murphy reprises his iconic role as Detective Axel Foley. In his return he’s bringing his signature blend of action and comedy to Netflix in Summer 2024.

Axel Foley is Back in Action

In Beverly Hills Cop 4, Detective Axel Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. This time, the stakes are personal. After his daughter’s life is threatened, Foley (Eddie Murphy) joins forces with her (Taylour Paige) and a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Together, they team up with old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a dangerous conspiracy. The film promises to deliver the same high-octane action and witty humor that fans have come to love.

What to Expect from Beverly Hills Cop 4

The new trailer teases a blend of nostalgia and fresh excitement, with familiar faces returning and new dynamics forming. Fans can expect plenty of action, sharp dialogue, and the classic Foley humor that has defined the series. With the added emotional depth of Foley teaming up with his daughter, this film is set to bring a new dimension to the beloved character.

A Brief History of Beverly Hills Cop

The Beverly Hills Cop franchise began in 1984 with the release of the first film. That movie quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Eddie Murphy’s portrayal of the quick-witted Detroit detective Axel Foley was both groundbreaking and wildly entertaining. The original film was followed by two successful sequels in 1987 and 1994. Each of those films brings more laughs, action, and memorable moments.

The series has been celebrated for its blend of comedy and action. Now, after nearly three decades, Beverly Hills Cop 4 promises to reignite the magic of the original films while introducing new elements to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Mark your calendars for Summer 2024 and get ready to join Axel Foley for another thrilling ride through the streets of Beverly Hills. Only on Netflix!

