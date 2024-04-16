EXCLUSIVE: X-Men 97 Season 2 Updates And What To Expect

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
X-Men 97 Jake Castorena Season 2 Update Rogue Gambit Magneto

*Spoilers ahead for episodes 3-5 of X-Men 97*

The latest X-Men series has captivated both longtime fans and newcomers under the supervision of director Jake Castorena. In a recent interview with The Movie Blog, Castorena revealed details about the production process, storytelling approach, and future plans for the show.

X-Men 97 Interview:

On Seasons and Scheduling

Castorena remains cautious about providing specific updates on upcoming seasons of X-Men ’07. “Your guess is as good as mine,” he said, emphasizing the challenges of animation timelines. “Changes happen, show changes happen, dockets move and change,” he explained, acknowledging the complexities of managing multiple projects. Although he couldn’t confirm a precise release date for seasons two or three, Castorena assures fans that the team is hard at work, with season two already in progress.

Creative Intros and Narrative Nuances

The show’s approach to opening credits, which features subtle variations in each episode, has intrigued viewers. Castorena credits Larry Houston’s creative vision for the unique intros, which are tailored to each episode. For instance, Magneto’s card appears in the second episode, reflecting his leadership role. Castorena urges fans to pay close attention to the upcoming opening credits, especially after episode five.

X-MEN '97 Episode 4 Storm and Forge
(L-R): Forge (voiced by Gil Birmingham) and Storm (voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith) in Marvel Animation’s X-MEN ’97. Photo courtesy of Marvel Animation. © 2024 MARVEL.

What Lies Ahead

Regarding the rest of the season, Castorena promises a carefully crafted experience. “We ask questions and we answer them,” he stated, adding that some questions remain unanswered to keep viewers engaged. Each episode builds upon the previous one, ensuring a dynamic pace as the series unfolds.

Under Castorena’s direction, X-Men ’07 continues to evolve, offering surprises and rewards for dedicated fans. Stay tuned for more from this exciting series! Be sure to tune in every Wednesday on Disney+ to see where the X-Men go next and prepare for even more excitement along the way!

X-Men 97 Interview:

X-MEN '97 Marvel Animation Marvel Studios
X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL.

Director: Jake Casterano
Writer(s): Beau DeMayo
Stars: Jennifer Hale, Ray Chase, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, George Buza, A.J. LoCascio, Holly Chou
X-Men ’97 comes to Disney+ on March 20, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts