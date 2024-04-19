Lola Races Back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary!

Remember that crazy German flick, “Run Lola Run,” where a chick sprints for her life through Berlin? Yeah, that one. Well, dust off your neon windbreakers, because Lola’s about to hit the big screen again for its 25th anniversary! Yep, you read that right. Sony Pictures Classics is bringing back this cult classic this summer, completely remastered in stunning 4K. So get ready for a whole new way to experience Lola’s frantic race against time.

What is This About?

The movie follows Lola (played by the awesome Franka Potente), whose boyfriend Manni totally messes up. He loses a boatload of cash (like, 100,000 Deutsche Marks – that’s a lot of Deutsch!) belonging to a gangster. With Manni’s life on the line, Lola has 20 minutes to come up with the cash. So what does she do? She sprints!

We watch Lola tear through the streets of Berlin, desperately trying to score the money. Every decision she makes, every person she bumps into, changes her fate. It’s a wild ride filled with split-second choices, crazy coincidences, and a whole lot of near misses.

This movie was a total game-changer back in 1999. It wasn’t just some boring drama. It was a high-octane thriller with a unique visual style and a killer soundtrack. No wonder it became a cult classic and even snagged a BAFTA nomination!

Now, 25 years later, “Run Lola Run” is still just as fresh and exciting. Sony Pictures Classics says it’s “as timely now as when it first appeared in theaters.” So whether you’re a longtime fan or a newbie cinephile, this re-release is a must-see.

Catch Lola outrun bad luck, gangsters, and maybe even destiny on the big screen this June!

About Run Lola Run

(Source: Deadline)