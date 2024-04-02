Is Tobey Maguire Crawling Back for Spider-Man 4? Not So Fast…

We’ve all been buzzing about rumors of a freaking Spider-Man 4 with Maguire back in the suit and Sam Raimi directing the whole thing. Well, buckle up, because things just got a little complicated. The legendary director himself, Sam Raimi, recently spilled the beans in an interview, and it wasn’t quite the news we were hoping for. He basically said he hadn’t heard anything official about a Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire. Bummer, right? But here’s the thing: Raimi also mentioned he loves the new Spidey flicks in the MCU, especially “No Way Home” (with Maguire himself swinging in for a cameo). So, he’s not out of the Spidey loop entirely.

Raimi Open to the Idea, But Here’s the Catch…

Raimi even admitted to being open to making a new Spider-Man movie with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst (MJ, anyone?). I, personally, wouldn’t want Raimi to necessarily fold this new story into the giant Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). I would prefer that Raimi might keep Maguire’s Spidey world separate from the current batch of heroes. Listen, there’s no denying the MCU’s success with Spider-Man. Tom Holland’s doing a fantastic job! But the idea of revisiting Maguire’s Spidey universe, separate from the MCU, is kinda awesome. We could see how Peter Parker’s story unfolds further in his own world, facing new threats and maybe even reuniting with Dunst’s MJ. The possibilities are endless!

So, What’s the Verdict?

A Spider-Man 4 with Raimi and Maguire might not be a slam dunk just yet. But hey, Raimi’s comments leave the door wide open! And let’s be honest, the thought of Maguire back in the suit with a brand new story separate from the MCU is enough to get any Spidey fan hyped. Here’s hoping Sony and Marvel swing into action and make this epic web-slinging reunion a reality!

(Source: Deadline)