Craving Punjabi Content? Zee5 Global Serves Up a Desi Feast!

Feeling a void in your life where some good ol’ Punjabi entertainment should be? Well, fret no more, cuz Zee5 Global just came through with a banger update! They’ve added a whole bunch of new Punjabi titles to their already-stacked library.

We’re talkin’ Chaupal, fam. It’s part of their Add-ons thingamajig in the US, and now it’s bursting with fresh flicks and shows from Punjab. From love stories that’ll make you weak in the knees to laugh-out-loud comedies and action-packed thrillers, there’s something for everyone. This move proves Zee5 Global is serious about bringing the global diaspora all the desi content they crave.

Fresh From the Tandoor: What’s Cookin’ on Zee5 Global?

Let’s dive into the new arrivals, shall we? Buckle up for some titles that’ll have you saying “Jatta!” (which is Punjabi for “wow,” FYI).

Plaster: This web series is an action-packed joyride following a crew of five low-income dreamers, Bunty, Gora, Lucky, Pradeep, and Honey. These fellas decide to try their luck at being fraudsters, but their plan hits a snag – a plaster, of all things! We won’t spoil the surprise, but let’s just say things get messy in a hilarious way. Starring Sukhwinder Chahal, Ashish Duggal, Aman Dhaliwal and Diljot, this show promises entertainment with a capital E.

Qismat: Love and fate collide in this award-winning story. Shivjit falls head over heels for Bani while they’re both studying in Chandigarh. But family drama tears them apart, and when Shivjit tries to win her back, it might be too late. Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta bring their acting A-game to this emotional rollercoaster.

Warning 2: This one picks up right where the first movie left off. Remember Geja, our vengeful hero? Well, he’s locked up alongside his target, the ruthless Pamma. Prison walls can’t contain their deadly game though, and new and old enemies emerge, all seeking revenge. Will Geja get his payback, or will prison become his ultimate battleground? Buckle up for a thrilling ride!

Jatta Dolie Naa: This film is a love story with a twist. Kirandeep Rayat plays a bad boy who falls for the lovely Roop. There’s just one hitch: he has to win a championship to score a date with her! Get ready for some romance, family drama, and a deep dive into Punjabi culture. Prabh Grewal also stars in this one.

Why Zee5 Global is Your One-Stop Desi Shop

Archana Anand, a big cheese at Zee5 Global, says this content drop is all about giving the diaspora what they want: the best South Asian entertainment around. They’re constantly adding new stuff to their library, so you’ll never run out of fresh flicks and shows to binge. Sandeep Bansal, another high roller at Zee5 Global, promises a year packed with fresh content, including a ton of originals. They’re pulling in all the talented actors you know and love, so get ready for a desi feast for your eyes!

(Source: Zee5 Global)