The Broken News Season 2: Can Idealism Beat Clickbait?

Calling all news addicts! The wait is over! The trailer for season two of ZEE5 Global’s hit Bollywood show “The Broken News” is here, and it promises an epic showdown. Get ready for a clash between idealistic journalism and the dark side of sensational news! Mark your calendars for May 3rd, because this drama is about to explode onto your screens.

Remember the tenacious reporter Radha Bhargava, played by the amazing Shriya Pilgaonkar? Well, she’s back with a burning desire for payback! After getting framed by the ruthless Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat) and his ratings-obsessed channel Josh 24×7, Radha’s out for justice. This season, she’s on a mission to expose Dipankar’s brand of “fake news” and destroy his TRP-fueled empire.

Ameena Holds the Fort While Radha Reboots

Sonali Bendre returns as the ever-reliable Ameena, who kept the fight for real news alive while Radha was sidelined. This season, Ameena’s taking a more hands-on approach. Expect her to be hitting the streets, uncovering the truth, and putting herself in danger to expose corruption.

The trailer throws down a thought-provoking question: in today’s world, where sensational headlines rule and facts get buried in the noise, can real journalism even survive? Radha’s determined to prove it can, but she’ll have to play hardball to do it. Dipankar, on the other hand, is all about manipulating the news for his own personal gain, ratings be damned.

New Faces Join the Newsroom Fray

Season two isn’t just about old rivalries. Fresh blood is being pumped into the newsroom with the arrival of actors like Akshay Oberoi, Suchitra Pillai, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. We’re excited to see what new energy they bring to the show!

“The Broken News” might feel distinctly Indian, but it actually started out as a British show called “Press.” ZEE5 collaborated with BBC Studios India to adapt the series for Indian audiences. The result is a show that perfectly captures the challenges and complexities of journalism in modern-day India.

So, get ready for a wild ride! Season two of “The Broken News” promises to be a thrilling exploration of the fight for truth in a world obsessed with clicks and ratings. Will idealism conquer sensationalism? We’ll find out on May 3rd, only on ZEE5 Global!

(Source: Zee5 Global)