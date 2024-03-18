Thundercats Movie Revs Up Again!

Remember those epic Saturday mornings glued to the TV, blasting through cartoons like Thundercats? Director Adam Wingard, the dude behind the mind-blowing Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire, just dropped some purr-fect news. Apparently, the Thundercats movie script is back in action, clawing its way out of development purgatory.

Wingard, along with his writing partner Simon Barrett, are actively working on the Thundercats Movie script again. This might not be his next project, but it’s definitely very high on his priority list. That’s a win for all of us Thundercats fans who’ve been waiting for this movie forever! While details are scarce, Wingard has hinted this won’t be your typical cheesy live-action remake. He wants to capture the magic of the original 80s cartoon, so expect a CGI extravaganza that stays true to the classic Thundercats look.

This news might leave some of you wondering what happened to the Face/Off sequel Wingard was also attached to. Unfortunately, that project seems to be on hold due to the writers’ strike. So, for now, it looks like Thundercats has the upper paw in the director’s chair.

So, what does this mean for us Thundercat enthusiasts? It means we gotta keep our ears perked up for more updates! This movie has the potential to be something truly epic, a nostalgic trip back to Third Earth with all the over-the-top action and cheesy goodness we loved as kids. Let’s hope Wingard and Barrett can deliver the Thundercats movie we’ve all been waiting for!

About Thundercats

For those who grew up without Lion-O and his band of feline warriors, here’s a quick rundown. Thundercats follows a group of cat-like aliens called Thundercats who escape their dying home planet, Thundera. They crash land on a new world called Third Earth, where they fight the evil sorcerer Mumm-Ra and his mutant minions. Led by the courageous Lion-O, who wields the legendary Sword of Omens, the Thundercats use their unique powers and teamwork to defend Third Earth and spread justice throughout the land!

Stay tuned for more info on the Thundercats movie as it develops. In the meantime, you can catch Wingard’s latest masterpiece, Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire, in theaters now!

Source: Gizmodo