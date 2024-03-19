Ilfenesh Hadera Joins Denzel and Spike Lee for High and Low

Get ready for a movie reunion we need but don’t deserve! Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are teaming up again, this time for a modern take on Akira Kurosawa‘s classic crime thriller, High and Low. This ain’t your grandpappy’s kidnapping flick, though. Expect high-octane action, edge-of-your-seat suspense, and all the gritty brilliance you know and love from Spike Lee. Ilfenesh Hadera, known for killing it in shows like Godfather of Harlem and movies like The Bricklayer, is joining the cast. She’s already collaborated with Lee on a few projects, so you know the chemistry’s gonna be fire. Word on the street is Lee wrote the script with Alan Fox, so expect some sharp dialogue and thought-provoking themes alongside the action.

What’s the Story? Keepin’ it Under Wraps (for Now)

The original High and Low is a wild ride. A shoe company exec gets tangled up in a kidnapping gone wrong, and things get really messy, real fast. We don’t know exactly how Lee’s gonna reimagine the story, but with his track record, you know it’s gonna be a modern masterpiece. And let’s not forget Denzel! The man brings intensity to every role he plays. We can’t wait to see him navigate this high-pressure situation.

Here’s the power team behind the scenes: Escape Artists, Mandalay Pictures, and A24. These studios are known for backing bold films that push boundaries, so you know High and Low is gonna be something special. The production’s already underway, so get ready to see some serious buzz soon.

Spike Lee + Denzel Washington = Must-See Movie

This Denzel and Spike Lee reunion is a dream come true for movie fans. These two titans of cinema haven’t collaborated since 2006’s Inside Man, and the wait has been long enough! High and Low promises to be a heart-pounding thriller with a powerful message. Mark your calendars, movie lovers – this one’s not to be missed!

Source: Deadline