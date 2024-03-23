Fantasia Fans! Get Ready for a Neverending Story Reboot!

Remember curling up with the epic fantasy novel “The Neverending Story” by Michael Ende? Well, dust off your Falkor plushie because the story’s getting a modern makeover for the big screen! This time, it’s the production company See-Saw (known for shows like “Heartstopper” and movies like “The King’s Speech“) teaming up with Michael Ende Productions to bring Fantastica back to life.

This isn’t the first time Atreyu and the Childlike Empress will grace the silver screen. There was a cult classic movie adaptation back in 1984, but this reboot promises a fresh take. See-Saw honchos Iain Canning and Emile Sherman are pumped, saying it’s a chance to tell the story in a whole new way for a whole new generation.

Here’s the thing, though. The details are still a bit fuzzy. We don’t know exactly how many movies they’ll make or who’ll be directing and writing. But one thing’s for sure: they’re looking for a global production that captures the wild and colorful world Ende created in the book. Think soaring Ivory Towers, shimmering Silver Mountains, and maybe even a trip to the dreaded Swamps of Sadness (RIP Artax).

This news comes at a perfect time, too. There’s a major wave of 80s nostalgia happening right now, and “The Neverending Story” totally fits the vibe. Remember that epic synth theme from the original movie that went viral thanks to “Stranger Things”? Yeah, that one. See-Saw might be aiming for a modern take, but they know respecting the book’s heritage is important too. Maybe they’ll even film some scenes in Germany, just like the first movie.

While some folks might be worried about messing with a classic, the folks behind this reboot seem to get it. They’re not just out to cash in on childhood memories. For Ralph Gassmann of Michael Ende Productions, this is about celebrating the power of stories. He says stories are essential, like air and water, and “The Neverending Story” is the ultimate story about the power of storytelling itself. Pretty deep, right?

So, what do you think? Excited to see Bastian Balthasar Bux and Falkor fly across the screen again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Variety