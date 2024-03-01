Constellation Episode 5 is Almost Here!

Yo sci-fi fiends, mark your calendars! We’re hurtling towards episode 5 of Apple TV+’s mind-bending thriller “Constellation,” and things are about to get intense. Buckle up, because we’re about to blast off into a world of chilling discoveries, revenge plots, and the ever-present question: what the heck is going on with Jo?

A Sneak Peek at Episode 5: Five Miles Out, the Sound is Clearest

Remember Jo, the astronaut who returned from space with more baggage than souvenirs? Yeah, her journey’s not getting any easier. In this episode, she’s on the run with Alice, but their escape takes a dark turn when Jo stumbles upon a discovery that will send shivers down your spine.

Meanwhile, back on Earth, the ever-creepy Bud is plotting his revenge against Henry. This can’t end well, right?

What the Critics Are Saying:

Don’t just take our word for it, here’s what the other critics are buzzing about:

Uproxx: “No streaming service is doing sci-fi quite like Apple TV+ and this entry into the genre continues that winning streak.”

"An unnerving, propulsive story that is both shocking and engaging." - Screen Rant

Here’s the Trailer:

About “Constellation”:

Starring the ever-amazing Noomi Rapace and the iconic Jonathan Banks, “Constellation” is a psychological thriller that will keep you guessing from the first frame. Jo’s journey is filled with action, space adventure, and a deep dive into the dark corners of the human mind. This ain’t your typical space odyssey, folks. The series also stars James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Oppenheimer”), Julian Looman (“Emily in Paris,” The Mallorca Files”), William Catlett (“A Thousand and One,” “The Devil You Know”), Barbara Sukowa (“Voyager,” “Hannah Arendt”), and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. The series is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls,” “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (“Downfall,” “The Experiment”) and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (“Footnote,” “Our Boys”).

Episode 5 of “Constellation” blasts off on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024. Get ready for a wild ride, because this is one show that’s definitely worth getting lost in. Unless your name is Alice 🥶

