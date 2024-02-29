The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Back for More Mayhem!

Calling all pizza-lovin’ dudes and dudettes! The bodacious, green-clad heroes in a half-shell are back for another round of butt-kickin’ action! A sequel to the 2023 hit “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem” is officially in the works, and we’re totally tubularly stoked!

Remember our review of “Mutant Mayhem” praising its “perfect blend of humor, action, and nostalgia,” well, get ready for another shell-ebration of all things Turtle Power! While details about the plot are still under wraps tighter than Mikey’s nunchucks, here’s what we know so far.

The Shredder Shreds into the Spotlight!

Remember that mind-blowing mid-credits scene in the first movie, leaving us hanging like Donatello from a high-tech zipline? Well, get ready to yell “Cowabunga!” because the wait is almost over! The iconic villain, the Shredder, is officially stepping out of the shadows and into the spotlight as the main antagonist in the sequel!

That’s right, everyone’s favorite ruthless (and frankly, slightly outdated) villain is finally getting his chance to shine. As our review mentioned, “the first movie cleverly teased Shredder’s return, and it’ll be epic to see him face off against the Turtles in a full-blown throwdown.” Buckle up, because things are about to get shell-arious (and maybe a little shred-icious) when Shredder enters the fray.

Double the Trouble, Double the Mayhem!

But wait, there’s more! Paramount Pictures isn’t messing around when it comes to delivering high-kicking entertainment. They’ve also announced a sequel to the mega-successful “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” making 2026 a year of epic continuations for the whole family.

While we don’t have an official release date yet, the “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem” sequel is slated to crawl onto the big screen in fall 2026. That gives us plenty of time to rewatch the first movie (or, as our review suggested, “brush up on our knowledge of classic TMNT lore, because the sequel might just throw in some epic Easter eggs”).

One thing’s for sure, the future of these pizza-loving, shell-tastic heroes is looking bright. So, get ready to shell out some cash (or movie tickets) come 2026, because the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back to remind us why they’re the heroes in a half-shell we all know and love!

Source: Variety