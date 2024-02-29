Spidey Fans, Remember the 90s Animated Series?

Swinging into your feed today is some news that’ll have any 90s kid doing a victory dance, a reminder about “Spider-Man Animated Series“. We’re talking about the OG animated series that premiered in 1994, the one with the epic intro song and the animation style that, well, wasn’t exactly cutting-edge by today’s standards. But hey, it was the 90s, and anything with a web-slinging teenager fighting bad guys was pure gold!

Peter Parker: The OG Teenage Web-Slinger

This series followed the classic story of Peter Parker, your average high school student by day, and everyone’s favorite web-slinging superhero, Spider-Man, by night. He juggled schoolwork, teenage angst (because let’s face it, who doesn’t have that?), and saving the city from villains like Venom, Doctor Octopus, and the ever-so-fabulous Green Goblin.

But Spidey wasn’t alone! He had a whole crew of characters by his side, including his super-supportive Aunt May, the ever-so-curious and brilliant Mary Jane Watson, and his grumpy-yet-lovable newspaper editor, J. Jonah Jameson. Jameson may have spent most of his time yelling “Spider-Man is a menace!”, but deep down, we all knew he secretly admired the web-head.

More Than Just Slapstick and Web-Swinging

While the fight scenes were epic (remember the epic throwdowns with Venom?), the series wasn’t all about punching and kicking. It also tackled real-life issues like friendship, responsibility, and the importance of using your powers for good. Plus, it threw in some serious nostalgia with references to classic movies and pop culture.

So, What’s the Deal with the Reboot?

Hold on there, tiger! While a new “Spider-Man” animated series isn’t officially confirmed, the original series’ head writer, John Semper, recently expressed his interest in a reboot. This has fans speculating and hoping that the new series might take inspiration from the 90s classic, but with a modern twist.

Semper Jr. made it clear that all Marvel Studios has to do is “call me,” as he is “here, and I’d certainly consider doing it.” At the time of this story’s publication, no Spider-Man ’98 project is officially in the works at Marvel Studios.

Get Ready for a Spidey-licious Future!

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the 90s series or a new Spidey enthusiast, the future of the web-slinger on the small screen is looking bright! So, stay tuned, true believers, and who knows, we might just see a familiar web-slinger swinging into our living rooms soon.

Source: Screen Rant